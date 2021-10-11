BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.75% of National Bank worth $171,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 104.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 59.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

