BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.99% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $171,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.39 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

