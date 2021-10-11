BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.61% of Safety Insurance Group worth $171,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $81.72 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

