BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $844.40 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $896.84 and a 200-day moving average of $863.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

