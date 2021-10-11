BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.77% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $176,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $138,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,231,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $29.76 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

