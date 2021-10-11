BlackRock Inc. Sells 114,185 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.02% of Scholastic worth $182,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 793,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $18,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $11,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

