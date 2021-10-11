BlackRock Inc. Sells 118,835 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.63% of Tupperware Brands worth $185,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 462.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 208,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $3,824,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

