BlackRock Inc. Sells 130,996 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.20% of Varex Imaging worth $181,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

