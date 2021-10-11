BlackRock Inc. Sells 176,775 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.83% of Masonite International worth $186,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.42 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.