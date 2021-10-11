BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,781 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.76% of First Bancorp worth $171,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

