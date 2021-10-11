BlackRock Inc. Sells 36,374 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $170,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

