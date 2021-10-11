BlackRock Inc. Sells 470,011 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.63% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $185,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.