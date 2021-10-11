BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,783,447 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,509,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,783,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of MFA Financial worth $185,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 98.4% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $2,980,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA opened at $4.60 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

