BlackRock Inc. Sells 57,443 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.59% of Apogee Enterprises worth $172,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.15 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

