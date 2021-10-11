BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,444 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.41% of The Aaron’s worth $182,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

AAN opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

