BlackRock Inc. Sells 72,220 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.58% of Agilysys worth $175,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 47.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGYS stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

