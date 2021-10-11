BlackRock Inc. Sells 73,455 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.34% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $178,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.95 million, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.