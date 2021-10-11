BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,428 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.61% of Southside Bancshares worth $182,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

