BlackRock Inc. Sells 82,760 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.60% of Cohen & Steers worth $182,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424,735 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

