BlackRock Inc. Sells 84,910 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.47% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $185,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

