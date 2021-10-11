BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.38% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $170,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $98.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

