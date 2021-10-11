BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,584,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.32% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $176,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE GCP opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.