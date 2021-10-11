BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

