Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 321,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.53 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.