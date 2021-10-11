Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 6.3%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 5,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 725,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

