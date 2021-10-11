Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00199957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00094895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.