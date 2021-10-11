Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,104 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in iQIYI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

