Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,910 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,148. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

