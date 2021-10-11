Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after buying an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equitable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

EQH stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

