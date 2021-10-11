Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,574 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after buying an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

