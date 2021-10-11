Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,305 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 58,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COG stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

