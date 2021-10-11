Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 564.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

