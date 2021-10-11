Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of HNI worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of HNI by 154.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 47.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HNI by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HNI by 132.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.79 on Monday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

