Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

