Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 8,188 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

