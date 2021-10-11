Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 8,546 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of HNI worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

