Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,099 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

BHVN opened at $141.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

