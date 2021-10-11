Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,257 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

