Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 431.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.