Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $2,215,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

