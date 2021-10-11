Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 381.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $107.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

