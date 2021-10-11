Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $16,609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $6,727,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $5,632,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.18 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.