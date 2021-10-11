Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Lovesac worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOVE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,843 shares of company stock worth $13,720,617. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

