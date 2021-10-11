Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 294.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

