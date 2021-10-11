Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $722.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $777.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

