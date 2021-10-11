Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO opened at $400.96 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

