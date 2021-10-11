Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

