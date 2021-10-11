Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,034 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPH stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.