Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $362.91 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.24 and its 200-day moving average is $399.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.