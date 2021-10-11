Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,750,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $233.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

